Daniel Birmingham, 21, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away suddenly Thursday, April 7, 2022, at home, to be with the Lord.
He was born in Wenatchee December 4, 2000, to David Thomas Birmingham of Wenatchee, and Nikkia Dawn (Simpson) Birmingham of Walla Walla, WA. He has two brothers: Greggory “Greg” Dean Birmingham of Walla Walla, WA, and Jonathan “Jon” Carl Birmingham of Wenatchee; WA; grandparents: Larry and Phyllis Birmingham of East Wenatchee; WA; uncle and aunt, Dwayne and Amanda Birmingham of Oroville, WA; grandmother; Teresa Gale Meyering of Walla Walla, WA; and aunt; Ashley Joe Lyons of Walla Walla, WA.
We thank God for the time he allowed us with Daniel. He will be missed by many who loved him. Our hearts are broken; he was taken from us too soon.
Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., family and friends are welcome to join us for Daniel's interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, WA. A Celebration of Life to honor Daniel will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022, 12:30 p.m., at the Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee., WA.
Many thanks to family and friends for their support.
