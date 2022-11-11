Daniel D. Malone, 77, of Bridgeport-Brewster Bar, WA, passed away November 8, 2022. Dan was born on December 25, 1944, to Mamie and T.L. Malone in Panama City, FL. In 1963, he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, WA. In 1964, he met and married the love of his life, Frieda Price. Together, they built a wonderful life together in Bridgeport and had two children, Darcy and Megan.
Dan worked construction for several area contractors, until 1981, when he went to work at Chief Joseph Dam. He worked there until he retired in 2007. Dan was also the Fire Chief and Fire Commissioner for the District 7 Department for 35 years. Dan loved hunting, fishing and gardening, but most of all he loved his family and friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Mamie Malone and father Thomas Loyd Malone, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Frieda (Price) Malone; daughters: Darcy Hunt (Shane) and Megan Hayes (Jeff); sister, Dixie Walker; and brother, Thomas Loyd Malone, Jr.
The family has entrusted services have been entrusted to Barnes Chapel, Brewster, WA. Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.BarnesChapel.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at Barnes Chapel, 510 W. Indian Ave, Brewster, WA, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the American Cancer Society in Dan's name.