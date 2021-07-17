Daniel L. Diaz
January 7, 1962 - July 12, 2021
Watertown, SD
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Daniel Luz Diaz, age 59, of Watertown, SD, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at his residence. Dan was born on January 7, 1962, in Wenatchee, WA, to Manuel and Bonny (Warfield) Diaz. He attended Wenatchee High School and graduated in 1980. He attended Wenatchee Valley College, where he obtained an AA Degree and then, attended Utah State University for Forestry Engineer.
He worked for Washington State Department of Transportation from 1986-1998, before moving to Watertown, SD, where he worked at Persona until 2016. In 2016, he went to work for Sparton, until his illness forced him to retire.
Dan met Kim Becht, in 1994, and they were married on July 17, 1999, in Watertown, SD. They were blessed with the adoption of two boys, Layne and Jeremiah. They enjoyed watching the kids in their activities, loved his sports, especially cheering on the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings. He was known for his passion of crossword puzzles, feeding the birds and dogs, and his love for music. Dan was the king of "Dad Jokes."
He was a member of the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, where he taught CCD classes for several years and also coached softball and soccer, when his kids were younger. Dan was a very generous person who always looked out for others.
We miss you, man!!
Dan is survived by his wife, Kim Diaz of Watertown, SD; son, Jeremiah Diaz of Watertown, SD; two brothers: Matt (Stacy) Diaz of Breckenridge, MN, and Manuel (Norma) Diaz of Leavenworth, WA; two sisters: Maria (Robert Weaver) Diaz of Wenatchee, WA, and Teresa Gelb of Wenatchee, WA; in-laws, Don and Judy Becht of Watertown, SD; seven nieces; two nephews; one great-niece; and his brothers and sisters-in law: Kelly (Ken) Wrede of Rapid City, SD, and Doug (Myrna) Becht of Clear Lake, SD. Dan was preceded in death by son, Layne Diaz; and his parents.