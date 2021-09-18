Daniel Loren Davis, age 90, died on August 24, 2020, at his home in Ephrata, WA, after a year of failing health. Dan was born on August 1, 1930, the son of Audrey and Joseph Davis, in Milwaukee, WI. He lived his life in Wisconsin, Ohio, California, and Washington. Dan joined the Navy and fought in Korea. He was a disabled veteran and was proud to have served.
Dan worked in many capacities in his life while residing in Wenatchee, WA, from mail carrier, to motel manager, to credit collections office manager, but his greatest accomplishment and greatest joy in life was his role as Grandpa Dan to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Jean Davis; his siblings: Patricia Wilson, Gerald Davis, and Robert Davis; and one grandson, Benjamin. He is survived by one brother, Loren of California. He is also survived by five children: Mike Schuyleman (Janet) of Peshastin, WA, James Schuyleman of Peshastin, WA, David Schuyleman of Moses Lake, WA, Mary Schuyleman of Moses Lake, WA, Garry Schuyleman of Wenatchee, WA; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
RIP, Grandpa Dan, we miss your stories!
