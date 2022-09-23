Daniel Paul Davis
October 1, 1953 – August 29, 2022
Albuquerque, NM
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Daniel Paul Davis, aged 68, passed away after a brief illness at his home in Albuquerque, NM, on August 29, 2022. Daniel was born in Springfield, OH, to Kirby Neal and Bonnie Beth (Huffer) Davis on October 1, 1953, the second of their four children.
Daniel grew up surrounded by family in Wenatchee, WA, where he began his violin studies with Carol McManus in the fourth grade. He began composing music in high school and went on to study at the Wenatchee Valley Community College and the University of Washington in Seattle, WA, where he completed both his undergraduate and master's degrees in music composition.
During high school and college, Daniel studied the violin with Camilla Wicks and played in the violin section of the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra. Since he possessed a fine tenor voice, his composition teacher made him audition for the role of Snoopy in the Wenatchee Valley Community College production of “You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown” under the direction of Richard Lapo. This was quite an achievement for Dan, an introvert, and he performed quite memorably, with the support and guidance of Mr. Lapo. He credits this experience with giving him the confidence to teach classes of music theory and music appreciation at the college level.
At the University of Washington, Daniel studied music composition with Paul Tufts and William Bergsma, and music improvisation with Stuart Dempster. While still an undergraduate student, he wrote a string orchestra piece that was performed by the Seattle Symphony.
It was at the University of Washington, where he met a theater student named Susan Pearson, with whom he collaborated on theatrical works and later married. In 1982, they moved to Albuquerque, NM, where Susan was hired as a faculty member at the University of New Mexico's theater department. Daniel's compositional focus turned to writing music for theater and dance productions at the University, which led to working as a sound designer and composer for the New Mexico Repertory Theater in Santa Fe, NM, and the Albuquerque Little Theater. He wrote music for many productions, including “The Crucible”, “A Christmas Carol”, “Frida Kahlo”, “Portrait of a Woman” and “Dia de Visitaciones”, and composed music for several episodes of KNME TV's “Colores” series. Daniel also taught music theory and music appreciation at the University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico Community College, and conducted both the UNM Valencia and Symphony Orchestra of Albuquerque choirs.
Daniel returned to composing concert music after the dissolution of his first marriage, writing for whatever instrument, group of instruments or voices that caught his imagination. His curiosity about music from other traditions led him to learn how to play gamelan music and sing shapenote hymns. He was unafraid to write for whatever instruments he found interesting, always learning as much as possible about them as a composer and performer. He heard a bassoon ensemble in Albuquerque called the “Bosque Bassoon Band”, and loved the sound so much that he wrote an original piece for the group in 2006, continuing to compose and arrange for that group until his final illness. Daniel led singing and played violin and viola at Albuquerque Mennonite Church during the last 15 years of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and is survived by his wife, Stefanie Przybylska; and his siblings: Aaron Davis (D'Lynn), Bethany Davis Burbank (Errol), and Carolyn Davis Rickman (Trent). He also leaves behind beloved cousins; nieces; and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held on September 23, 2022, at noon, at Wenatchee Church of God, Faith of Abraham, 1835 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA; and on October 30, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., at Albuquerque Mennonite Church. A concert of his works will take place in November, at the Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque. Zoom links to these events can be found on his Facebook page or by request, sent to alphabet@cybermesa.com. In lieu of lowers, please consider sending donations to the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra, wenatcheesymphony.org, and/or The Albuquerque Philharmonic Orchestra, abqphil.org.