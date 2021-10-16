Daniel R. Barnett

Dan left us on October 5, 2021, to go to his heavenly Father, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. Dan was born to Windom and Miriam Barnett on December 30, 1945, in Wenatchee, WA. In 1965, he graduated from Wenatchee High School and later that year, married Phyllis Joyce. After two tours of active duty aboard the aircraft carrier Bon Homme Richard, he was honorably discharged, in 1968. He then began his career at Alcoa, retiring after 27 years. Dan and Phyllis enjoyed wintering in the south for the next 25 years, where many new friends were made. He loved getting together with family whenever possible. He was deeply loved by his family and will be missed.
He leaves behind his wife; two sons: Douglas and Jason and wife, Shelly; grandchildren: Dariyn, Makai, Elijah, and Jocee; sister, Sharon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Herb (Evey), Lee (Jeanie), Tim (Alicia), and David (Anne); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was the preceded in death by his parents.
A private family Memorial Service will be held later this month.
