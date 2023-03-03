Daniel Ray Jagla
May 24, 1948 - February 11, 2023
Daniel Ray Jagla, 74, a life-long resident of the Wenatchee Valley, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2023, surrounded by family and loved ones. Daniel Jagla was born May 24, 1948, to Leonard Sr. and Evelyn (Manning) Jagla. Dan was the youngest of nine children. They grew up on Wenatchee Heights and were fondly referred to as, “The Jaglas on The Hill.” They were an adventurous bunch of kids and spent their days racing down the hill, excelling in sports, riding horses, and farming the family orchard.
He attended Wenatchee High School where he participated in football and wrestling, graduating in 1968. Soon after, he attended Highline Community College. Dan married the love of his life, Nancy (Reid) Jagla in 1969, and they had two childre: David Jagla and Janelle Jagla. He was a jack of all trades, working with irrigation, electricity, and welding. His most notable accomplishments surround horse racing. Dan was the most decorated gamer in history, earning Supreme Rider on two different horses. He was a lifelong member of Appleatchee and helped grow the club in the early 1970's. Dan could ride any horse to it's full potential and was always willing to coach other riders. After decades of racing, they considered the horse-community their second family. Nancy and Dan raised and trained many quarter horses on their ranch over the years.
Dan would devote his free time to refereeing wrestling matches for over 30 years, and continued to support the local sports teams after. Those who knew Dan, know he was accident prone and very tough. The running joke was that he had nine lives, and he used each one to the fullest.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Reid) Jagla; children: David (Samantha) and Janelle; grandchildren: Lauren (Michael) Curtin and Tre Jagla; great-grandchildren: Cash Macres, Kaiya Curtin, and Layla Curtin; and sisters: Dorothy Brunner, Donna Hoiness, and Diane (Chuck) Darlington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard, Sr. and Evelyn Jagla; and older brothers: Leonard, Jr. Jagla, Jimmy, Don, and Ron.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at Eastmont Community Church, 783 Fourth St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802, on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wentchee, WA.
