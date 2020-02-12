Daniel Richard "Dan Dan" Gale
Wenatchee, WA
Daniel Richard Gale or "Dan Dan", age 60, left us to make Heaven a better place on January 22, 2020. He was surrounded by his family and caregivers who love and miss him very much. He was born January 24, 1960, in Springfield, MO. He was the third of nine children of Wallace and Gertrude Gale. The family moved to the Wenatchee Valley in 1965, and Danny grew up on the family farm on Grant Road. Danny was born with Prader-Willi syndrome (a genetic disorder), but this did not hamper Dan Dan in the least. Danny was educated in the special education program. He attended classes at Eastmont and Pioneer and graduated in 1981, from Wenatchee High School. He was a proud Panther and even named his bowling ball the ‘Purple Panther'. After graduation, Dan moved on to Mission Vista and Hillside House, as well as Parkside Manor. He lived out his last ten years in the Ambitions program. He was lucky to have his best friends, Martin and Tim, as his house mates. He worked at many jobs through the years that may or may not have suited his talents.
In 1998, his true artistic abilities were discovered. His interpretive felt-tip artwork has graced many a print, tee shirt, or coffee cup around the world. Every piece includes his signature call signs, a hand crafted border, and a smiling sunshine. Danny was a lifelong bowler who had a special wind-up to start the ball rolling. Occasionally, the ball would stop halfway down the lane from being rolled so softly. Dan Dan also participated in countless Special Olympics, where he amassed more medals than Michael Phelps. He also loved to sing at any occasion, including doing the National Anthem at an Apple Sox game.
Dan Dan had many loves in his life: food, music, and art, the Seahawks, and the Mariners, just to name a few. However, his true love was Rosie Voss. Though never married, they had the old married couple routine down to a tee. There was never a party they couldn't crash or a wedding reception where they wouldn't steal the spotlight away from the bride and groom. Rosie passed in 2012, and Dan Dan performed all ten verses of Amazing Grace for her at her memorial. Throughout his life, Danny formed bonds and relationships with hundreds of caregivers that became lifelong friends. Dan Dan would give nicknames to his providers. Some of the names were Weirdo, Hardass, Martini, The Ox, Care Bear, Clam Clam Springer, Clemens, Anita Juanita, Katie Kate, Big Randy, and of course, in his growling voice, Aaaammmaaaannndddaaa. Both Dan Dan and his family were extremely blessed in having such a loving cast of caregivers.
The family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the staff at Central Washington Hospital who made a tough time a little easier. In his final days, the family learned more about Danny through the many stories, memories, tears and laughter than we ever could imagine! Dan Dan loved and was loved in return, he was truly unique, he was a character and for sure, lived a full, full life.
Danny was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy, in 1989; and his mother, Gertrude, in 2015. He is survived by his dad, Wallace Gale; and his other seven siblings: Doug (Kay) Gale of Federal Way, WA, Donny (Karen) Gale of Des Moines, IA, Mary (Dave) Hyde of Wenatchee, WA, John (Karen) Gale of Elk Grove, CA, Andy (Heidi) Gale of East Wenatchee, WA, Jane Olinger of Benton City, WA, and Lee Gale of Malaga, WA. He was Uncle Dan Dan to 20 nieces and nephews and Great-Uncle Dan Dan to three. He was also a friend to whomever he met in his 60 years on this Earth.
A Celebration of his Life will be held on March 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, with a luncheon to follow. Arrangements were assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.
When the dog bites and the bee stings, when I'm feeling sad...
I simply remember our brother and friend, Danny Gale, and then I don't feel so bad.