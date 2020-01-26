Daniel Wayne Armstrong
Wenatchee, WA
Daniel Wayne Armstrong, 69, passed away on November 20, 2019, in Wenatchee, WA, surrounded by the ones who loved him best. Dan was born on February 3, 1950, in Southern California. He grew up in Bellflower, CA, in a loving family with his parents, Raymond and Dorothy Armstrong; an older sister, Connie; and a younger brother, Cliff. Dan graduated from Brethren High School, Long Beach, CA, in 1969.
When Dan was in his 20’s he moved to Wenatchee to be with his parents, where he attended First Baptist Church with them. Before long, Dan met Louise Juchmes at church, and they married in 1998. Their son, Tony, was born a couple of years later. Tony was Dan’s greatest source of pride and joy. As Tony grew, and even into adulthood, Dan never missed an opportunity to tell anyone how much he loved his son. Dan always loved spending time with Tony.
Through his years in Wenatchee, Dan had many jobs and made many friends. He always enjoyed going out for coffee or pop, and visiting with them. This was especially true as he grew older. Dan greatly valued his friends.
A key element in Dan’s life had always been his Lord. Church was never a question with him. Worshipping Christ was a powerful part of his life. He felt so fulfilled when he was able to serve as an usher at the Brethren Baptist Church of Wenatchee. Dan loved to worship there and they were ever supportive of him.
If there was only one thing to take away as a memory of Dan, it should be that he was kind and loving. He will be greatly missed by his son, sister, brother, their families, and his dear friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on March 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at the Wenatchee Brethren Baptist Church, 535 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, WA. 98801