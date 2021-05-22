Danny Gene Adams
April 26, 1956 – May 10, 2021
Monitor, WA
Danny G. "Dan" Adams of Monitor, WA, died on May 10, 2021. He was born April 26, 1956, in Leavenworth, WA, to Otto and Vina (Shepherd) Adams. Dan attended Monitor School, Cashmere High School, Wenatchee Valley College, and Eastern Washington University. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Dan worked for Sampson Orchards, Mad River Packing Warehouse, and Bethlehem Construction. He was owner and partner of 5th Addition Fabrications. He then worked for Rumble-Adams Partnership, before he became the owner of Adams Orchard.
He was always known to run on Dan time, which meant he’d “get around to it”.
He took pride in his 1969 Mustang fastback and his great-nieces. He was a charter member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 10 in Wenatchee. For fun, he enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, hunting, and fishing. He was lucky to have some friends and family whom he spent time with including: Mike Adams, Joe Stegeman, Steve Knowels, Darrin Reeves, and Peter Grentz.
He is survived by his sister, Joanne Palmer; niece, Rebecca (Isaac) Overmiller; great-nieces: Gracie Vina Overmiller and Callie Jean Overmiller; and many aunts; uncles; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and baby sister, Dorothy.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 1, 2021, at his sister’s residence. You are invited to view Dan’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can write a memory and condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.