Danny Lee Campbell, Sr.
May 6, 1945 – November 7, 2019
Chelan, WA
Danny Lee “Dan” Campbell, Sr., 74, of Lake Chelan, WA, passed away at his home on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born on May 6, 1945, at Houston, TX, to the late DeeVon and Audrey (Kiel) Campbell. He was raised in Houston and graduated from the Waltrip High School. Following high school, he entered the U.S. Navy and served as a medic. Upon receiving his honorable discharge, he returned to Houston. He later continued his education and attended nursing school at Galveston, TX, where he received his nursing degree and became a Registered Nurse.
In the 1980’s, he worked as a R.N. at Central Washington Hospital and during this time, made the decision to further his calling with education. He attended Physicians Assistant training in Durham, NC, and while there, he also worked as a Life Flight Helicopter nurse. He continued on to the University of Nebraska and after completing his Masters degree, he returned to work in Durham, NC. In 2001, he returned to Wenatchee, WA, and went to work for the Wenatchee Valley Clinic as a P.A.C. in the Orthopedics Clinic. In 2011, Dan went to work at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, WA, in the Emergency Department and remained there until 2015, when he joined the Lake Chelan Clinic staff. He remained at the Chelan Clinic until ill health forced him to retire in December of 2018. Danny was especially proud of serving on medical missions in Guatamala and Haiti, where he delivered his first baby.
He was a member of the Real Life Church in Chelan, a member of the National Chapter of Physicians Assistants and the Columbia River Chapter of the Harley Owners Group (HOG).
He is survived by his wife, Margaret E. Campbell of Chelan, WA; two children: Danny Lee (Natalie) Campbell, Jr. of Cypress, TX, and Alison (Charles) Turner of Houston, TX; two step-children: Jennifer Batt (Shawn) of East Wenatchee, WA, and Aaron (Casey) Batt of East Wenatchee, WA; two sisters: Audrey Diane “Diane” (Billy) Ford of Iola, TX, and Darlene (Harry) Ingram of Kerrville, TX; seven grandchildren: Bailee Campbell and Braden Campbell, both of Cypress, TX, Haley Turner of Waco, TX, Mary Turner and Danielle Turner, both of Houston, TX, Sophie Batt and Ethan Batt, both of East Wenatchee, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant brother, Carl Campbell.
A special thank you to Confluence Health Hospice (Randi); special friends, Dwight and Marie Collins of Chelan, (who were always there for us), Rich and Leah Thompson of Chelan, and all of our wonderful neighbors, who lended a helping hand during the last year.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Chelan Senior Center, 534 E. Trow Ave., Chelan, WA, 98816, with Pastor Kyle Plew officiating. In honor of Dan, please wear your casual attire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Real Life, Chelan building fund. You are invited to visit his tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory. Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.