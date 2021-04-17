Danny Lynn Clark
Chelan, WA
In loving memory of a devoted father,
husband, brother, and friend.
Danny Lynn Clark, 60, of Chelan, WA, formerly of Pateros, WA, and Exeter, CA, passed away suddenly, on March 30, 2021. Danny was born on July 11, 1960, in Ava, MO, to Wesley and Betty (McBride) Clark.
He graduated from Pateros High School, in 1978, and married Jane Marie Tucker on October 15, 1980, in Wenatchee, WA. He worked for Fruit Packers Supply and Beebe/Dole as a forklift driver and in orchard delivery.
He belonged to Wenatchee Valley Super Oval, was Sportsman of the Year at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval, and won many trophies there. Some of the best moments of his life were spent at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval racing cars. Danny was known to be a "motorhead", who enjoyed tinkering on car engines.
Danny loved his family immensely. He was not going to let one bad moment spoil a bunch of good ones. You are forever in our hearts, Dad. We love you. Beautiful memories treasured forever!
‘‘You win some, you lose some, you wreck some,’’
Dale Earnhardt #3.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Clark of Chelan, WA; two daughters: Jennifer (Clark) Pacheco of Manson, WA, and Dani Clark of Chelan, WA; two brothers: Rick Clark of Yakima, WA, and Tim Clark of Manson, WA; a sister, Connie Clark of Wenatchee, WA; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at a location to be determined. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.