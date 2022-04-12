Darcy Christine Marsh

Darcy Christine (Vey) Marsh, 58, passed away in a motor vehicle accident on December 18, 2021. She was born and raised in Bellevue, WA. She was the seventh of eight children and she is survived by her parents, Donn and Nancy Vey; loving husband, Doug; siblings: Maureen, Donnie, Debbie, Dena, Darin, and David; proud son and daughter-in-law, Caleb and Karie; step-daughter and son-in-law, Amandalyn and Joey; and her four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dino.
Darcy was a committed wife, devoted mother and grandmother, and a generous, compassionate, and reliable friend. She was a proud Italian and an inspirational sister with the best laugh. Darcy earned her Associates in Chemical Dependency Counseling and loved to give back to others. She was integral to Celebrate Recovery in the Chelan Valley and active in her church and Bible study. Darcy was a life coach and her presence in the Chelan Valley community is greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Pkwy., Manson, WA, 98831. We welcome donations in memory of Darcy to Haven of Hope, 202 S. Franklin Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801 or Chelan Valley Hope, 417 S. Bradley St., Chelan, WA, 98816, both of which were deeply important to her.
