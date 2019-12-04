Darla N. Fechner
July 26, 1940 – November 29, 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
Darla N. Fechner, 79, a longtime East Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Colonial Vista Care Center in Wenatchee. She was born on July 26, 1940, in Libby, MT, to the late Robert and Sylvia (Katarzy) McGrew. In 1948, when she was eight years old, she moved with her family to East Wenatchee. Darla attended elementary school in East Wenatchee prior to moving to Wenatchee, WA, in 1954. She attended junior high and high school in Wenatchee.
She met Royal Fechner on her 16th birthday, July 26, 1956, and a short time later, they began dating. Three years later, on August 28, 1959, they were united in marriage in Wenatchee. They made their first home in Wenatchee and while Royal was serving in the military, they lived in New Mexico. Upon his honorable discharge, they returned to make their home in East Wenatchee. She went to work at Cashmere Valley Bank at the main branch in Cashmere, WA, as a Proof Operator, and remained there for over ten years. They have since continued to make their home in East Wenatchee.
Darla was a former member of the Wenatchee Eagles, Aerie # 204 F.O.E. Auxiliary. She worked as a volunteer at Grant Elementary School and later, became a P.T.A. Board Member. She always made her home an open and inviting place for her kids' friends. She loved her pets, as well as playing cards, and Yahtzee.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Royal D. Fechner of East Wenatchee, WA; one son and daughter-in-law, Neal and Ashley Fechner of Wenatchee, WA; one daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Jeremy Tomlinson of East Wenatchee, WA; one brother and sister-in-law, Walter R. and Julie McGrew of Olympia, WA; and one granddaughter, Emoree Mae Fechner of Wenatchee, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Linda.
A Commemoration Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, WA, with Chaplain Scott Langager officiating. The service will conclude at the chapel. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Friends who wish may make memorial donations in her name to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801. You are invited to visit her tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.