Darlene Elizabeth Chase
Leavenworth, WA
Darlene Elizabeth Chase, 82, of Leavenworth, WA, went to Heaven on October 30, 2019, to join her beloved Norman. Although mother loved life…she would often comment that she had everything, but nothing since she lost her partner in life in 2004. Mother was blessed to have many family and friends that she loved unconditionally as they did her. Her biggest pleasures in life were her daily walks to Dan’s Market and the Community Cupboard, along with her trips to Mill Bay with the Senior Center, or her daughter.
Many people will miss her daily communications she wrote on post cards/note paper…always with some kind of sticker attached. It was always the little things that mattered to her. The first thing people always looked for was to see what socks and earrings she was wearing.
Mother took great pride in her appearance and her apartment. She so looked forward to seeing her grandkids and great-grandkids, and having the fresh eggs delivered from Tawna and Jace.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. Chase, Sr.; daughter, Viola Marie Chase; grandson: Norman E. Chase III; and numerous other family members. Darlene is survived by her son, Bud Chase (Lori) of Cheney, WA; daughters: Lea Anne Paine (Jim) of Cashmere, WA, Norma Jean Diaz (Manny) of Leavenworth, WA; five grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Our family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the staff at Dan’s Market, friends at Garten Haus, Cascade Medical Center, and Hospice, for always being so loving to our mother and always making her feel so special. She was a special lady!!
There will be no memorial service per her request. Any donations may be made in her memory to The Leavenworth Senior Center, P.O. Box 1033, Leavenworth, WA, 98826.