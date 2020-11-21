Darlene Gaile Haskins Smith
Wenatchee, WA
Darlene Gaile Haskins Smith, was born on April 10, 1934, to Walter and Bessie Elliott, in Sterling, KS. Sadly, she passed away on November 6, 2020, in her home in Wenatchee, WA, surrounded by her loving family, after a battle with cancer, that she fought so courageously.
She was a strong women, who always put her family and friends first. Which was evident by all the family and friends, that were by her side in the final days.
Our mom was a loving mother who treasured her family. She also lived for garage sales, camping in her motorhome, and dinners with family and friends. But most of all, sitting in her swing, looking at her garden, and drinking a cup of coffee. She will be deeply missed by all the lives she has touched over the years, but we are all comforted that she will no longer be in pain. Mom will be deeply missed, but we all know that God’s rose bushes will be in good hands.
We would like to thank the Confluence Hospice and Visiting Angels for caring and making our mother comfortable during her last days.
She will be greeted in Heaven by her parents; sisters, Ruth and Erma; previous husband, Gene Haskins; and granddaughter, Tami. She is survived by her husband, Lee Smith; his children: Dawn, Randy, Mike, Rebecca, Chris, and Matt. Also by her children: Chris, Don, Robert ( Corky), and Boris; sister, Peggy; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.