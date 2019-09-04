Darlene Kay Rosenberger

Darlene Kay Rosenberger

Waterville, WA

Family and friends of Darlene Kay

Rosenberger, sadly announce her

sudden passing on July 20, 2019, at

her home in Waterville, WA. Darlene

was born to Helen D. Daggett on

January 28, 1947, in Wenatchee,

WA.

Dar worked at several local establishments along her life

journey, including: the Lighthouse Tavern, the Rock Island

Truck Stop, and the CA Tavern, where in 1981, she met a

group of girls that would be her dear friends for the rest of her

life. Looking for more of a challenge, Dar attended and

graduated from Truck Driving School in 1994, subsequently

team driving for Remel Sims Trucking. Challenge complete,

when all five feet of her drove an 18 wheeler across the Hoover

Dam. Most recently, Dar waitressed at the Coyote Pass Café in

Waterville.

Dar was a devoted mother to her daughter, Christie Danae

and adored her grandchildren: Chaz, Emma, and Kevin. She so

enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow. Dar’s infectious

laugh, big smile, and feisty attitude attracted many to her. She

opened her heart and home to those less fortunate, and loved

to lend a helping hand to young people struggling to find their

way. She was loyal, fun, and funny; navigating life with

strength and wit on her own terms. She loved to make candles

and macramé, grew fabulous plants, and was semi-famous for

her apple bread.

Darlene is survived by her daughter, Christie Danae

O’Connor (Brian); grandchildren: Chaz DeFrate, Emma

DeFrate-Bosch, Kevin Edmonds (Bethany); five great-

grandchildren; her dear friends, Deb and Cyd; and her favorite

ex, Kenny.

Please join us in Celebration of Dar’s Life on Saturday,

September 21, 2019, at 5:00 p.m., in Walla Walla Park, Shelter

#2, 1351 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Bring a blanket or

chair if you wish, followed by a potluck celebration at the

Moose Lodge, 859 Valley Mall Pkwy.,East Wenatchee, WA.

Online tribute is at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com.

