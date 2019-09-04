Darlene Kay Rosenberger
Waterville, WA
Family and friends of Darlene Kay
Rosenberger, sadly announce her
sudden passing on July 20, 2019, at
her home in Waterville, WA. Darlene
was born to Helen D. Daggett on
January 28, 1947, in Wenatchee,
WA.
Dar worked at several local establishments along her life
journey, including: the Lighthouse Tavern, the Rock Island
Truck Stop, and the CA Tavern, where in 1981, she met a
group of girls that would be her dear friends for the rest of her
life. Looking for more of a challenge, Dar attended and
graduated from Truck Driving School in 1994, subsequently
team driving for Remel Sims Trucking. Challenge complete,
when all five feet of her drove an 18 wheeler across the Hoover
Dam. Most recently, Dar waitressed at the Coyote Pass Café in
Waterville.
Dar was a devoted mother to her daughter, Christie Danae
and adored her grandchildren: Chaz, Emma, and Kevin. She so
enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow. Dar’s infectious
laugh, big smile, and feisty attitude attracted many to her. She
opened her heart and home to those less fortunate, and loved
to lend a helping hand to young people struggling to find their
way. She was loyal, fun, and funny; navigating life with
strength and wit on her own terms. She loved to make candles
and macramé, grew fabulous plants, and was semi-famous for
her apple bread.
Darlene is survived by her daughter, Christie Danae
O’Connor (Brian); grandchildren: Chaz DeFrate, Emma
DeFrate-Bosch, Kevin Edmonds (Bethany); five great-
grandchildren; her dear friends, Deb and Cyd; and her favorite
ex, Kenny.
Please join us in Celebration of Dar’s Life on Saturday,
September 21, 2019, at 5:00 p.m., in Walla Walla Park, Shelter
#2, 1351 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Bring a blanket or
chair if you wish, followed by a potluck celebration at the
Moose Lodge, 859 Valley Mall Pkwy.,East Wenatchee, WA.
Online tribute is at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com.