Darlene Rae Sheets, born February 6, 1939, entered into rest peacefully on July 13, 2022. She was born in Pateros, WA, to Ivan and Dorothy Kimball. She graduated from Brewster High School in 1957, and attended Kenman Business School in Spokane, WA. She had four siblings: Ivan Kimball, Delores Gillespie, Carol Woodburg, and Naomi Griggs.
Darlene married the love of her life, Stanley Merle Sheets, in 1961, and had four kids: Cindy Sheets of Tacoma, WA, Shelly Sheets of Brewster, WA, Ron Lewis of Bridgeport, WA, and Tammy Gilmore of Missouri. Darlene was an avid gardener, she loved flowers of all kinds she was known to have a green thumb when it came to gardening. She also had a special bond to butterflies and hummingbirds. She never forgot a birthday and always wrote letters to everyone she knew.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley, of 61 years; and children: Ron, Tammy, Cindy, Shelly; 13 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Naomi. She was preceded in death by father, Ivan; mother, Dorothy; step-father, Kenny Lewis; brother, Ivan Kimball; and sisters: Carol and Delores. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Family Memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
