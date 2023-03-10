Darrel “Dan” Leroy Welch
January 10, 1935 – February 22, 2023
Darrel “Dan” Leroy Welch
January 10, 1935 – February 22, 2023
Ephrata, WA
Darrel “Dan” Leroy Welch was born on January 10, 1935, in Springfield, IL. His birth parents were Lenora Young and Donald Welch. Dan grew up in Buckley, WA, with his grandparents, Jay and Katherine Kendall. Later, they moved to Ephrata, WA, where Dan graduated from Ephrata High School in 1952.
After graduation Dan went to work at Alcoa, where he worked from 1954 to 1989. During that time, Dan served in the Army for two years, as a Specialist SP4. He served in the Army Airborne School as a Jumpmaster, training soldiers to parachute. He was married to Linda Siler, with whom he had two children: Jay and Michelle. Later on, he married Irene Wright and lived in East Wenatchee, WA. Dan had two step-children: Cathy and Taffy.
After retiring from Alcoa in 1989, he and Irene moved to Anacortes, WA. There, they had a lovely home and grew beautiful begonias. Dan also worked at crabbing for a few years. Then to beat the cold of the Northwest, they moved to Lake Havasu City, AZ, where he enjoyed the sunshine, car shows, fishing, boating, and tennis. Dan was quite the film buff too. He also served as the President of their Homeowner's Association.
He is survived by three brothers: Kenny, Terry, and Les; one sister, Twinkle, four children: Jay, Michelle, Cathy, and Taffy; four grandchildren: Taylor, Wyatt, Morgan, and Micah; and two great- grandchildren: Kiara, and Arin.
Dan passed away while in hospice care in Tacoma, WA, from congestive heart failure, on February 22, 2023. Dan was surrounded by loved ones in his final days. His family loved and admired him; they found him to be honorable and extremely dependable. He will be sorely missed every day by all who loved him.
There will be a Celebration of Life in June for family and friends.
