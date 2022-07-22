Darrell L. Thayer
March 15, 1934 – June 21, 2022
Darrell L. Thayer
March 15, 1934 – June 21, 2022
Oroville, WA
Darrell L. Thayer, 88, of Oroville, WA, passed away June 21, 2022, in Roseburg, OR. Darrell was born in Omak, WA, and lived in the states of Washington and Oregon all of his life. He was very active in sports and scouting, while growing up. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Darrell graduated high school from Oroville, WA, and then attended and graduated from Washington State University, with a degree in horticulture. He loved attending WSU, and was a member of the WSU wrestling team.
Darrell served in the Army for two years, before being married to Judy Kirkpatrick of Cashmere, WA, in 1961. They had three children: Tris, Carol, and Diane. Darrell and Judy raised their family in Oroville, Okanogan, WA, Wenatchee, WA, and Sunnyside, WA.
Darrell loved a good road trip, and was known to his family as a human compass, having a perfect sense of direction and a love of adventure. He always knew the way, and enjoyed exploring all the possible routes.
Darrell was an orchardist and worked in the fruit industry throughout his career. He was civic-minded and was active in Rotary International. He was a faithful member of the Episcopal Church and enjoyed the fellowship of other parishioners.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his twin brother, Dick, who also died of Alzheimers. Darrell is survived by his wife; three children; and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Coffin; and a host of longtime friends.
In lieu of flowers, please, if so moved, make a donation to the Alzheimers Association, in Memory of Darrell L. Thayer: https://www.alz.org/?form=alz_donate .
