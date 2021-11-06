Darrell W. Johnson
February 1, 1960 - November 22, 2020
Vancouver, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Darrell Wade Johnson, a man dedicated to serving his family and those around him, lost his battle with ALS on November 22, 2020, at PeaceHealth Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. He was 60 years old. His partner and two children were by his side to see him off on his greatest adventure yet, an eternity in paradise. Entering the world on February 1, 1960, in Spokane, WA, Darrell was adopted at birth by his parents, Howard and LaNor Johnson. Their adopted daughter, Karen, welcomed her new brother home, when they arrived in Libby, MT, shortly after. He spent the earliest years of his life cradled by the tiny town, where he was able to grow close to both his immediate and extended family. While Darrell was still a boy, he, along with his mother, father, and sister, relocated to Puyallup, WA, where he would spend his adolescence and a significant portion of his adult life.
He graduated from Rogers High School in Puyallup, in 1978, and went on to study business at Pacific Lutheran University, in Tacoma, WA. He would admit he spent more time playing hard than working hard, during his time at PLU. It was the late '70s, after all. Rather than leaving with a degree, Darrell left with a life-long partner, who would later become the mother of his children, Susan.
The couple spent more than a decade together in Puyallup, before they welcomed their first child. A period Darrell often referred to as "the good years." Their daughter, Kylie, was born in 1991, and their son, Andy, in 1996. In 2006, the family relocated to Wenatchee, WA. Once the kids were out of the house, Darrell and Susan moved for the last time to Vancouver, WA, in 2015.
Darrell wore many hats throughout his life; too many to list, really. He had a passion for bettering his community. An Eagle Scout himself, Darrell spent several years serving as the District Executive of the Grand Columbia Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He participated in community organizations such as Rotary International and the Royal Rosarians of Portland, OR. He was a true renaissance man. As a carpenter, mechanic, businessman, pianist, saxophonist, singer, outdoorsman, and unwavering source of wisdom and compassion, Darrell provided endless value to those around him.
Darrell is survived by his partner, Susan; two children: Kylie and Andy; biological brother, Ted (Lenora) Phillips; and sisters: Lisa (Paul) Fabian and Heather Kohlman. He was fortunate enough to make contact with all of them prior to his passing.
His friends and family will remember him as a selfless, cheerful, ambitious, and hard working man, who never backed down from a challenge and never thought twice about sacrificing his own comfort and happiness, for that of his family.
Darrell Johnson was a provider, a protector, a leader, a person to lean on, a hard worker, a servant of God, an ever-present voice of optimism and reason, and above all, a loving man who did what he could to leave the world a better place than he found it. Most would say he accomplished that goal, and perhaps that's why the Lord called him home so soon.
A Memorial Service will take place on November 14, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. in The Attic at McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 S.W. Halsey St., Troutdale, OR, with food and drinks to follow. If you wish to learn more about ALS, or to help in the fight against the disease through a donation in Darrell's memory, please visit the ALS Association at als.org.