Darren Duane Cooper passed away on April 26, 2022, leaving behind many broken hearts. Darren was born July 17, 1975, to Duane and Janette Cooper. He was the second oldest of four kids.
After graduating from WHS in 1993, he met and married Sheena Arndt. Together they made their home in East Wenatchee and had two children, Harliegh and Dylan. Darren loved to watch his kids play sports. He beamed watching Harliegh score at soccer and Dylan taking down a lineman playing football. Darren adored his granddaughter, Lyla and loved spending time with her. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, fishing, hunting and camping. He also had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the drums.
Darren worked at Alcoa for many years, moving up the ladder to a supervisor position, until they eventually closed the doors. Darren was one of those people who could accomplish anything he set his mind to.
Later in life, he met Brittany Smith and together, they were working and making their life in Chelan, WA. We were thankful he had her to help him keep moving forward but, as we all painfully know, love is not always enough.
Unfortunately, Darren suffered from depression, as many do. He coped with it in a way that took everything from him and he lost his joy. He suffered the worst pain in 2021, with the devastating loss of his son.
If you struggle with depression and/or addiction, you are not alone, please ask for help.
Darren is survived by his mother, Janette Cooper; brothers, David Cooper (Rachel) and Brett Cooper' sister, Shannon Fry (Josh); daughter, Harliegh Cooper (Nate Fulkerson); granddaughter, Lyla Fulkerson; nine nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Duane Cooper; his son, Dylan Cooper; and his grandparents.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Darren on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., at Columbia Grove Church, 19 McElmurry Lane, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Darren Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.