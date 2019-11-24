Darrol C. Chamberlain
July 2, 1944 - November 20, 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
Darrol C. Chamberlain, 75, of East Wenatchee, WA, a lifelong Wenatchee Valley resident, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born on July 2, 1944, in Wenatchee, WA, to the late Guy and Bertha (Robbins) Chamberlain. He was raised in Wenatchee, attended elementary, junior high school, and Wenatchee High School. He met and was later married to Olivia L. Luebber on February 17, 1968, in Wenatchee. They made their first home together in Wenatchee.
Darrol entered the U.S. Army and served during the Viet Nam War. He served overseas with the HHQ (Headquarters Company) 2/22 Mechanized Infantry, 25th Infantry Division. During this time, the military made their stateside home in Austin, TX. Upon receiving his honorable discharge, they returned to make their home in East Wenatchee, WA. Following their return, he attended Wenatchee Valley College for two years. He later went to work for the Celite Corporation, headquartered in Quincy, WA, as a truck driver. He continued working for Celite for 26 years before retiring in 2009. They have since continued to make their home in East Wenatchee.
Darrol loved fishing and enjoyed camping. They made annual trips to Sekiu (pronounced C.Q.) on the Olympic Peninsula to fish for 26 years. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 10, of Wenatchee.
Darrol is survived by his wife of 51 years, Olivia L. Chamberlain of East Wenatchee, WA; sons: Marc Chamberlain of Marysville, WA, and Derek Chamberlain of East Wenatchee, WA; two sisters-in-law: Debby (Frank) Bonwell and Tonee (Rick) Jackson, all of East Wenatchee, WA; four nieces: Steffanie Bonwell of Soap Lake, WA, Dawn Wood of Malaga, WA, Traci VanHorn of Idaho, Mandi Luebber of East Wenatchee, WA; and one nephew, Nick Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Graveside Service, with military honors, will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Following the burial, a no-host reception will be held at Abby’s Pizza, located at 509 N. Western Ave., Suite 110, in Wenatchee, WA. Family and friends are invited to visit his tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a photo or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.