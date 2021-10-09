Darrold Bryant Best

Darrold B. Best, 56, a 47-year Wenatchee Valley resident, passed away suddenly at his home in Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday night, September 23, 2021. Darrold was born on October 30, 1964, in Omak, WA, to the late Darrold Rand and Elizabeth Ann (Bryant) Best. He was raised in Okanogan to the age of nine, prior to the family moving to East Wenatchee, WA. He started third grade at Grant Elementary, later attending Sterling Middle School, and Eastmont High School. He graduated from Eastmont High School with the Class of 1983.
He had worked cherries during the summers, since 1981, at Northern Fruit and went to work full time, following his high school graduation. He was their forklift operator.
Darrold met Bobbie Jean Slone on June 5, 1983, and they were later married on May 12, 1984, at his parent’s house in East Wenatchee. They made their home in Wenatchee for 37 years.
Darrold loved his family, cooking for his family, watching his grandkids play softball, and going to hard rock and metal concerts with his friends. He also enjoyed football and watching the Seahawks (#12 was his favorite!). Darrold enjoyed collecting knives, guns, and he loved to hunt and also riding his ATV/UTV. But above all, he loved making people laugh.
Darrold is survived by his wife, Bobbie Jean Best; daughter, Kelsie Best (Kenneth Hartley); grandchildren: Mackinzie Best (Jonathan Corona), Shanaya Best, Kyla Best, and Jonah Hartley; and his siblings: Randy (Kim) Anderson, Janice (Jerry) Rogers, Roger Grissom, and Tony (Cindy) Grissom. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Heather Best; brother, Jeffrey Best; sister, Lesa Hunt; and his dog best friend, Bailey.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., at the Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave,, East Wenatchee, WA. A family gathering will be held at a later date.
