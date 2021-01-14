Darryl Dominic Moses
September 1, 1949 – December 23, 2020
Disautel, WA
Darryl Dominic Moses left us in the early morning hours, on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, due to a massive heart attack. He was born September 1, 1949, to Raymond Moses and Mary Dick Moses. Darryl was a member of the Catholic Church, a Vietnam Veteran, and a welder by trade. He was employed through the Colville Confederated Tribe, before the corona virus became an issue, and he was deemed a non-essential employee.
Darryl is survived by his daughters: Maybellene Moses of Disautel, WA, and Sharon Moses of Omak, WA. He had three granddaughters who lived with him: Sienna Moses-Blevins, Seylah Moses-Blevins, and Santana Moses-Blevins; siblings: Larry Moses of Toppenish, WA, Rae Ann Moses of Spokane, WA, Colleen Moses of Coulee Dam, WA, Cheryl K. Moses of Elmer City, WA, Marvin M. Moses of Nespelem, WA, Alfred E. Carden of Disautel, WA, and Shirley Balboniie of Florida; three grandsons: Tameron Hall, Delaine Hall, and Dominic George; three granddaughters: Isabelle Moses-George, Selena Moses-George, Kheira Moses-George. Darryl, was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Moses (1999); mother, Mary (Dick) Moses (2009); sister, Vernita Moses (1951); brother, Eugene R. Moses (2008); and his daughter, Sandra Moses (2019).
Dressing was at Precht Funeral Home in the late afternoon of Wednesday, December 23, 2020. He was moved to the family home in Disautel, WA, for the night. Burial was on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Little Nespelem Cemetery.