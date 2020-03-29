Darryl Pederson
East Wenatchee, WA
Darryl Pederson, our precious husband, dad, and grandpa, passed peacefully March 14, 2020, into His Savior’s arms. He was born to Carl and Florence Pederson. The family lived in Pateros where he and brother, Mike, enjoyed their childhood, school, and graduated with fond memories. He was a meat cutter; cheerful and never knew a stranger.
In early 1970, we moved to Omak where our family grew up and graduated in the ‘80’s. Empty nesters, we moved to East Wenatchee, celebrating our 50th anniversary almost ten years ago; shortly after his Alzheimer’s became apparent. The disease took much from him, but his sweetness remained intact.
An amazingly gifted man, he enjoyed oil painting, woodworking, photography, and loved fishing and hunting! With a positive ‘can do’ outlook, he accomplished a myriad of projects; our children have the same attributes. Our daughter and granddaughter inherited his artistic abilities.
We’re deeply grateful for his four years of excellent, meticulous care at Wanda’s Easy Living Adult Family Home. Wanda and staff provided consistent loving care, comfort, laughter, and acceptance, not only for him, but for us as well, allowing us peace of mind. Sincerest thanks to Sonya, Teri, Corina, and Wanda. Deeply appreciated in his last week of life, was Home Health and Hospice-Palliative Care’s RN’s, SW, and Chaplain Jamie. Each provided amazing supportive end care and comfort along with Wanda’s staff. Your tender thoughtfulness to Darryl and our family at such a difficult time is valued. Thank you to Dr. Mary Timiras and staff for medical supervision.
We’re thankful for encouragement, support, prayers, and expressions of love from our Eastmont Community Church pastors and church family, and from family, neighbors, and friends. Your support along with God’s faithful provision helped us to ‘keep on keeping on’. Our appreciation to Rick Phillips, Chapel of the Valley and staff for final arrangements and help.
He will be greatly missed by wife, Janice; daughter, Teresa (Randy) Foltz; and sons: Todd (Karen) and Troy (Clancy) Pederson; and grandchildren: Hannah, David, Bryce, Derek, Kristi, and Bekah; brother, Carl (Suzanne) Pederson; and other family.
A Celebration of Life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eastmont Community Church building fund, the Alzheimer’s Association or charities of choice, or simply rejoice with us he’s no longer suffering, but in Heaven.