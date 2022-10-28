Darwin Ned Shiflett

Darwin Shiflett, age 73, died at home on Friday, October 21, 2022, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Darwin was born January 24, 1949, in Wenatchee, WA, to Ned and Anna Mae Shiflett. On November 8, 1966, he married Dixie McGregor at Coeur d'Alene, ID.
Throughout Darwin's working years, he worked for Douglas County Road Department and then on to the City of Wenatchee Street Department, until his retirement.
He attended Stemilt Hill Community Church. Talking about Jesus was one of his favorite things to do and he made it is mission to save anyone and everyone he came in contact with. He loved the outdoors and hunting or four wheeling with family and friends.
Darwin is survived by his wife, Dixie; daughter, Terri Shiflett; son, Jason Shiflett; grandson, Ned Shiflett; brother, Kevin (Debbie) Shiflett; and numerous brothers and sister-in-law; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ned and Anna Mae; brother, Terry Shiflett; and sister, Anita DeWitt.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Stemilt Hill Cemetery, at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Darwin Shiflett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.