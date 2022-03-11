Daryl Priscilla Dickinson

Daryl P. Dickinson, 77, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA, following a courageous battle with pneumonia. She was born on April 26, 1944, in Fort Lauderdale, FL, to the late John and Frances Stimpson. She attended Edgewater High School and she graduated from the University of Georgia, in 1966. She was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority at the University of Georgia.
After her graduation, she married Lawrence Bridges and from this union, they had a son, Larry John Bridges. They made their home in Covington, GA, where she taught elementary school. They were later divorced. She and Larry moved to Orlando, FL, where she taught at Princeton Elementary School (where she had attended school as a young girl). While living there, they enjoyed her parent's ocean front home in nearby New Smyrna Beach, FL.
She met and married Larry Dillon and in 1984, they, along with her son, moved to make their home in East Wenatchee, WA. She went to work as a teacher at Grant Elementary School. She divorced in 1987, and continued to make her home in East Wenatchee. Through Dennis and Janice Whiting, she was introduced to Bruce Dickinson. In September of 1993, Daryl and Bruce fell in love while boating in the San Juan and Gulf Islands. Bruce made plans with the school and hired a plane to fly over Grant Elementary School sporting a banner asking her to marry him. She said Yes!
She loved gardening, boating, and travelling. Some of her favorite places to travel were Hawaii, Italy, Lake Chelan, Cuba, and Balboa Island, CA. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
Daryl is survived by husband, Bruce Dickinson of East Wenatchee, WA; children: Larry (Sunni), Jeff (Joanne), Lynn (Brad); her three grandchildren: Kameron, Halle, and Garrett; and a cousin, Tom Guild. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances; her brother, Greg Stimpson; uncle, Walt; and aunt, Tina Guild.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, 1600 Country Club Dr., East Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to visit her tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and please leave a memory. Arrangements are being assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
