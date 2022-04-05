David Allan St. George
March 8, 1961 - March 17, 2022
Lopez Island, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
With the passing of David Allan St. George, 61, of Lopez Island, WA, on March 17, 2022, the world has lost a wise, kind, and gentle steward of the environment and a greatly loved husband, son, brother, cousin, and friend. David was born on March 8, 1961, to Richard Allan and Patricia May (Vetsch) St. George in Yakima, WA. After he graduated with honors from Mabton High School in 1979, David earned a wildlife biology degree from The Evergreen State College in Olympia, WA. It was there, appropriately during an Ornithology class in 1984, that he met the love of his life and future wife, Elizabeth Brown.
David and Beth married in 1986, and they often worked together in the wildlife field for they were passionate about birding, conservation, and each other. A walk in the woods with David was a wondrous experience: he often identified tens of birds by their songs before his companions had seen or heard a single bird. His positive manner in everything he did was an inspiration to those around him.
His first job with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service launched a 28-year career in wildlife and habitat restoration biology. David thrived when working in remote areas such as the Sheldon-Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuges in Nevada and Oregon, Ash Meadows NWR in Nevada, and Moses Coulee Preserve in Washington. He is known to many Lopezians for his role as the manager at Odlin County Park and as the organizer, with Beth, of the Audubon Christmas Bird Count on Lopez Island.
In the last year of his life, David learned new skills and enjoyed working with Liz Scranton in her Custom Wood Finishes business. In exchange, David shared his advanced bird knowledge with Liz in a typical example of his enthusiasm for wildlife. David was an avid fisherman and brought home many a fine meal that he cooked with great skill and zeal. He also played an energetic game of cribbage.
David is survived by his wife of 35 years, Beth St. George; parents, Richard and Patricia St. George; sisters: Jacqueline Ferro, Laurie St. George, and Katherine Clark-Nilsson; brothers: Anthony Ferro, Bruce LaRue, and Chuck Brown; and many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by beloved canine companions: Hart, Ash, and Teal. David will be greatly missed by all who witnessed this life cut tragically short by sudden illness.
The family is grateful to the staff of UW Medicine-Lopez Island Clinic, Airlift Northwest, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, and Harborview Medical Center for their valiant efforts on his behalf.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (www.birds.cornell.edu/home/give). Please share your memories of David with his family and friends by going to https://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/tukwila-wa/david-st-george-10638888.