David Allen Thornsberry
Wenatchee, WA
It is with great sadness that we announce that David Allen Thornsberry, 71, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on February 18, 2021. David was born to Lloyd and Annie Thornsberry, in Brewster WA. David grew up on Azwell orchard, a 450-acre apple orchard by Wells Dam. After graduating from Pateros High School, in 1968. He went on to study Business Administration at Wenatchee Valley College and Eastern Washington State College, graduating in 1972. After graduation, David went to work for the Spokane Auditor's office, the Bremerton shipyards as a machinist, and finally, returning to work with his father, Lloyd, and brother, Jim, in the orchard business.
David married his high school sweetheart, Bessie Ann Adams, with which he had three sons: Michael, Eugene, and Patrick. Bessie and David amicably divorced, in 1983, after which David married Yvonne Marie Roy in 1995; who had a daughter, Tammy Caldwell, and two sons: Larry and Robert, from a prior marriage.
He was a kind and loving husband, an amazing father to his children, and a doting grandfather to his grandchildren.
David was predeceased by his parents; brother, Tom; and second wife, Yvonne, who passed away in 2017. He is survived by his first wife, Bessie; brothers: Jim and Lloyd (Alvin); sons: Michael, Eugene, and Patrick; step-children: Larry, Robert, and Tammy; as well as numerous grandchildren.
It was David’s wishes that a joint memorial be held for both him and Yvonne, at the time of his passing.
Services will be held at the Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/.
David was a bright light in our lives and he will be missed. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.