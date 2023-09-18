David Brigham Robinson
February 26, 1959 – September 11, 2023
David Brigham Robinson
February 26, 1959 – September 11, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
David Brigham Robinson, 64, joined beloved family and friends in heaven on September 11, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. David was born to Leslie and Leona Robinson on February 26, 1959, in Maryland, the youngest of four and the only boy.
David met his beloved wife, Jenna, in Maryland in 1990, and within a few years, they moved west to Washington State, settling first in Sequim, where they got married on July 21, 1995. David often said Jenna was the love of his life, and it wasn't uncommon to catch him sweeping her into a dance or sneaking a kiss.
In 1997, they welcomed a daughter, Adrian, while living in Leavenworth, WA. Soon after, they welcomed a son, Nikolas, in 1999, raising their children in Waterville, WA, before moving to Wenatchee, WA. Fatherhood suited David well. He deeply loved, supported, and guided his children beyond what was ever expected of him, coming to their aid whenever and however they needed it. In 2008, the family welcomed an exchange student, Dalia, who became a second daughter to him. David and Dalia's bond was one of like minds, and he often sought her perspective on all sorts of things.
David fondly regaled his children with tales of running wild and causing mayhem in the marshes, fields, and woods of Acokeek, where he spent his childhood. It was there that he developed a profound love for the outdoors, which he shared with his family through many camping and hiking trips across the United States. He also shared his profound knowledge of flora and fauna during these trips, pointing out birds and butterflies, and sharing the names of the trees and plants. A lover of music, David was always singing. He sang songs from his youth, songs he heard on the radio, and songs he made up. His iconic sense of humor played well into this and he was always making the family laugh. David also loved food — a love supported by the fabulous cooking of his wife. He will particularly be remembered for his undying and uncontested love for Maryland Blue Crab, and his famous crab cakes.
David spent many decades in the construction industry as a project estimator, and developed a reputation for being an honest and fair businessman — even when it didn't benefit him. His attention to detail and dedication to doing things correctly lives on in the projects he helped build, and he held particular pride for projects that benefited the environment.
David joins many loved ones in heaven, including his adored mother, Leona; father, Leslie; and a sister, Lesley. He left behind his cherished wife, Jenna; son, Nikolas; daughter, Adrian; sisters: Selena and Mary; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his grandson, Joseph, who was the light of his world and gave him so much joy.
A Family Gathering will be held in Maryland next summer to Celebrate his Life.
