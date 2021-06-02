David C. "Chalk" Courchane
July 20, 1946 - May 24, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
David Charles Courchane, "Uncle Chalk", a proud member of the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribe, was born July 20, 1946. The youngest child of Viola Ashley Courchane and Louis Courchane, passed away on May 24, 2021, at Confluence Health Hospital, in Wenatchee WA. He spent his early years with his mother in Wenatchee until her death, at which time he was still a teen. Soon after, he went to live with his sister, Sassy, and brother-in-law, O.A. Jones. That started his close to 50-year career as a cement mason. Soon after his mother's death, he lost his brother, Dale, to Vietnam. This was the most tragic thing to happen to Chalk in his life. His brother, only being a year older, was Chalk's idol and hero. This was hard on him for the rest of his life. Some of his best times as a young man fresh out of the Army after serving two tours with the first Cav in Vietnam, was spending his winters with his friends on the reservation and bartending for his sister, Darlene, and brother-in-law, Bob Matt, at the Silver Dollar Bar, in Saint Ignatius, MT.
His love and knowledge for history and genealogy has brought him worldwide notability, especially in his tribal and northwest heritage. His love for his friends and especially, his pets, was enormous, but even at that, his love for his wife, Pam, nieces, and nephews, outweighed everything else in his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and all eight of his siblings. He is survived by his wife, Pam; and son, Dusty; several nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Services are being arranged by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA. Chapel Services will be June 7, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. for family. He will be laid to rest at 12 noon with Military Honors at the Veterans Section of the Wenatchee City Cemetery.
In lieu of Flowers please donate to charity of your choice.
You are missed Uncle Chalk.