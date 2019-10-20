David Earl Wiser
New Albany, IN
(formerly of Ephrata, WA)
David Earl Wiser was born on October 1, 1957, in Moses Lake, WA. He peacefully passed away in his New Albany, IN, home of natural causes on October 9, 2019, with his sweetheart, Michelle, by his side. He was 62 years old.
He had beautiful red hair. As a young child, everywhere he went, people would comment about how cute he was. He was raised in Quincy and Ephrata, WA, by his parents, Erwin Dee and Lorna Wiser.
He, along with his three siblings: Joleen, Perry Douglas, and DeAnn, spent their childhood on the family farm. David changed water, helped with the harvesting, and enjoyed operating the farm equipment.
As a boy on the farm, he began to ride motorcycles. He did everything fast and was often seen with only one wheel on the ground. His love for motorcycles continued throughout his life.
There weren’t many chances to go to the lake during the busy summer months on the farm. So, David demonstrated his resourcefulness and made his own fun. The farm pickup doubled as a tow boat, with a ski rope tied to the hitch. The truck pulled him on the road next to the irrigation canal, which became his lake.
David was pleasant and friendly and could be quite charming. He had a beautiful singing voice and an ear for music. He was a wrestler and pole vaulter in his high school years and graduated from Ephrata High School in 1976.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and became a radiology tech. One of his favorite jobs was working as a CAT scan tech at Texas Children’s Hospital.
He is survived by his three adult children: Whitney Wiser, Carly (William) Kasel, and Preston Wiser; as well as his wife of 17 years, Michelle Clark Wiser. He was preceded in death by his father, Erwin Dee Wiser.
A Memorial will be placed next to his father in the Cedar City, UT, cemetery.