David Earle Twitchell
East Wenatchee, WA
David Earle Twitchell, 78, of East Wenatchee, WA, died peacefully in his home, on July 5, 2020, of complications following a stroke, on May 24, 2020. He was born in the Wenatchee Deaconess Hospital, on January 17, 1942, to Lynn and Erma Twitchell of Cashmere, WA. David grew up in Cashmere and graduated from Cashmere High School, in 1960. He loved tennis and was an ace player on the CHS tennis team. David also loved to ski. He and Chuck Rank formed the Cashmere Ski Team of two, and traveled to many PNW races (usually driven by David’s father). In 1958, David won First Place in the Mt. Spokane Lilac Downhill. In 1959, he won Second Place in the Talbot & Conway Sno-Cup Downhill. (This competition was a pre-cursor to the development of Mission Ridge). David was a fast skier - competing with no training other than guts, skill, and long skis.
In 1960, he attended the University of Washington, pledging the Delta Chi Fraternity. He attended Wenatchee Valley College, and in 1962, joined the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Cheyenne Computer Complex, in Colorado Springs, CO, and at McChord, AFB, in Tacoma, WA, until his honorable discharge, in 1969. After his discharge, he attended Seattle University, earning a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. Returning to Cashmere, he worked at Schmitten Lumber Company, Pack River Lumber Company, and on the family orchard. He later owned and operated a pesticide application business, Pests or Us Inc.
David also loved to golf. He was a Golden Era Member of Leavenworth Golf Course and won many golf trophies. His best win was when he teamed up with Dick Brender, to win the 1999 Bavarian Golf Tournament by two-strokes.
David’s most rewarding achievement was being a 37-year member, mentor, and sponsor in Alcoholics Anonymous. David’s generosity, unconditional friendships, and humorous wit will continue to influence many lives beyond his. He will be missed by many communities.
He is survived by his brother, Terry Twitchell of Dryden, WA; sister, Carol “Cookie” Twitchell Crosetto of White Swan, WA; and their families; best friend, George “Speedo” Hiddleston; and lifelong friend and cousin, Stuart Fetters.
If he could, he would express grateful appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses, case managers, PA’s, social workers, and more, who compassionately directed his health care while at Confluence Hospital. The family would also like to thank the very professional and compassionate Hospice Home Care Nurses, who embraced his end-of-life care, dignified his passing, and brought comfort to him and to us.
A Celebration of Life will be held sometime in August, to be announced later. If you wish to donate to a charity in his memory or friendship, he would be honored. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.