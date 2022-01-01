David Eldon Knutson went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 20, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital, after a battle with pneumonia, at the age of 67.
David was born May 5, 1954, in Lindsay, CA, to Knut and Norma (Hayes) Knutson. He graduated from Lindsay High School and joined the Air Force, which allowed him to travel the world and ultimately brought him to McChord Air Force Base, where he met the love of his life, Joanne Griffith. They were married on May 7, 1980. He settled down in Wenatchee, in 1983, and started working at St. Joseph School, and later, worked at Wenatchee Valley College. He retired from the Air Force after about 30 years. He also enjoyed working and volunteering at Wenatchee Nazarene Church.
David is survived by his wife, Joanne; children: Jonathan (Jenny), Kevin (Jenna), and Kara (Bryce); grandchildren: Tyler, Ava, Matthew, Ellena, Chyanne, Alyssa, and Jared; great-grandchild, Bodevan; his brothers and sisters: Darlene, Eric, Dan, Steven, Tina, Celeste, and Janice; and many other family and friends everywhere.
Besides spending time loving on his children and grandchildren, David had a huge heart for helping people in need of any of his many skills from construction to fixing go-carts or anything else broken or not working properly. He was a jack-of-all-trades and gracious to anyone who had a need that he could fill. He also was passionate about airplanes and could often be found on the computer researching and dreaming of owning a home-built airplane someday.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life service on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Wenatchee Nazarene Church, 1011 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA. There will be a viewing at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, from 3:00-7:00 p.m., on Friday, January 7, 2022. Please visit https://www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com/memorials/david-knutson/4808230/index.php to express condolences and post pictures and memories of David. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
