David Fine
Wenatchee, WA
David Fine, 81, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away at home on Friday, September 27, 2019. David was born in Gustine, CA, to Floyd H. and Roxie M. Fine (Moore) on May 28, 1938. David joined the United States Navy in 1955, and served proudly and honorably for over 20 years. He served three tours of duty in Vietnam, WestPac, and other cruises on destroyers and cruisers. He retired from the Navy at the rank of Chief Petty Officer (OSC) in 1975.
David married Christine Malic on September 12, 1958. They had two children: David Dean Fine of East Wenatchee, WA, and Chrystal Lynne Fine of Chelan, WA, who loved their father very much and are proud to be his children.
On February 14, 1994, David married Dorothy C. Packard of Wenatchee, WA. David enjoyed the outdoors, stock car racing, his saddle horse (Silver), serving at the Eagles, and the Masonic Lodge 811. He was a Past Worthy President of the Wenatchee Eagles. He also proudly followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming a 33rd Level Grand Master.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his brother, Speed Fine of Cody, WY; his sister, Francis Faye Jones of Mobile, AL; his children: Dave and Chrys; two-step great-granddaughters, and two and one-half step-great-great-grandchildren.
Weigh your anchor Pop, you’re free!
A Memorial Service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., with Chaplain Scott Langager officiating and military honors. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.