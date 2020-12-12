David Jensen
January 13, 1967 – November 30, 2020
Spokane, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
On December 2, 2020, our family received tragic news. With great sadness, the Jensen family must share that David Jensen passed away in his sleep from natural causes, on November 30, 2020, in Spokane, WA. He was born in Pasco, WA, on January 13, 1967, and was 53 years old. David graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1985 and then went on to study Fine Arts Painting at Central Washington University. He worked in the construction industry, yet still loved to sketch and paint. David had a larger-than-life personality and was always true to his authentic self. His quick wit and infectious smile will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We will remember him as a loving son and brother, an artist, and a music lover.
He is survived by his mother, Beth Jensen; father, Elm Jensen; and his siblings: Nancy Jensen Heater (Mike); Paul Jensen (Jess); Liza Jensen; Anna Jensen-Koontz (Jessica); and Mary Jensen (Deborah Brooks). He is survived by his uncles: David Clay and Dave Maertens; and six nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his stepmother, Judy Ward. He was preceded in death by his dad, Charles Ward.
A Memorial Service will be held on a later date. We would like to thank the many people who have been so kind in sending us notes of comfort and remembrances.