David Kady

Tragically, our beloved son, David Scott Kady, passed away July 5, 2023, in Spanaway, WA. He was only 23 years old.
He was born October 1, 1999, in Albuquerque, NM, and was the only child of Heidi Kady (McDonald) and Ken Kady of Spanaway, WA. One place he greatly enjoyed living at before moving to Spanaway, was Chelan, WA, where he attended Morgen Owings Elementary School. He also briefly lived in Westchester, CA, and later, while living in Spanaway, graduated from high school in 2019.
David was a Christian who attended and was baptized at North Shore Bible Church in Manson, WA, on Lake Chelan. During his brief lifetime, he loved to help the homeless and shared his unique sense of humor with his parents and others, resulting in making many friends. He enjoyed getting together with some of his friends to write and produce rap songs, which included God in the lyrics. He also liked playing guitar with his Grandpa Frank as well as performing for his family. His favorite past-times included being outdoors, going to the park, traveling, eating out, visiting with family and collecting hats and Pokemon cards. David greatly loved animals and especially his cat, who he named “Boonooz”, who he would often greet with a high pitched Bee Gee like voice. His smile was always infectious.
David's Grandmother, Jean Kady of Kingston, WA, passed away just 20 hours after he did; he held her hand just prior to his own passing. He was preceded in death by his great-grandpa's and great-grandma's; grandfather and grandmother, Bub and Doran Gordon of Chelan, WA. He is survived by his parents; great-grandmother, Elsie Gaura of Roseville, CA, his grandfathers: Frank Kady of Kingston, WA, and Keith McDonald of Manson, WA; his grandmother, Verena Redmond of Anchorage, AK; and his uncles and aunts: Frank and Martha Kady of Casper, WY, Mike and Joan Kady of San Leandro, CA, Scott and Lorraine McDonald of Moorpark, CA, Frankie Robison of Anchorage, AK, Ryan and Josie Redmond of Seattle, WA, Dan Ridgeway of Bakersfield, CA, Sally Ridgeway of Gold Hill, OR and Kataka Gara of Los Angeles, CA. Additionally, he had many cousins.
He will be greatly missed. “Absent from us, but present with the Lord. We love you forever, David. See you in Heaven” - John 3:16.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the North Shore Bible Church (Worship Center) in Manson, WA, on Lake Chelan, Sunday, August 13, at 2:00 p.m.
