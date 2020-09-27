David L. Curtis
October 23, 1945 - September 15, 2020
Portland, OR
(formerly of Chelan, WA)
David L. Curtis, 74, passed away due to cancer, on September 15, 2020, in Portland, OR. David was born to John and Edna Curtis of Chelan, WA. He grew up in Chelan, and graduated from Chelan High School, in 1964. David graduated from Burnley School of Professional Art in Seattle, WA. David was an accomplished writer and storyteller. He could entertain family and friends for hours with life stories. He was also a huge fan of the television show, Mad Men, and could discuss in depth the show characters and episodes. David was a loving brother and will be deeply missed by all who were in his life. He always stayed in contact with his friends in Chelan.
He is survived by his sister, Sharon Baldwin of Grants Pass, OR; brother, Daryl Curtis (Debra); nephews: Andrew Curtis (Michelle) and Donovan Curtis, all of San Diego, CA; and aunt, Patty Doede of Chelan, WA.