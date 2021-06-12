David L. Goodwin
March 4, 1934 - June 3, 2021
Hartline, WA
David Lester Goodwin, 87, of Hartline, WA, passed away quietly to Heaven, surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with cancer. David was born March 4, 1934, the fourth child of Merlin Lester and Marie Dorothy Silva Goodwin, at Fresno, CA. A fifth child followed a couple of years later.
He spent his early years in North Fork, CA. Later, he moved to Hoaglen Valley, CA, where he logged with his father and brother. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, in 1954, and was honorably discharged in 1958. He married Patti Jess of Hartline, on May 26, 1956. In October of 1961, Dave, Patti, and their three children, Jeannie, Clint, and Jess, moved to Hartline to help work on the Jess farm. Dave also raised cattle while farming. Dave was a 4-H leader, a member of the Washington Cattlemen, Amercan Legion, Horseshoe Pitchers Association, a Mason, a Shriner, and belonged to the Eastern Star. He loved the outdoors and being surrounded by family and friends.
David is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patti; daughter, Jeannie (Chuck) Kiehn of George, WA; sons: Clint Goodwin (Kamiah) of Northport, WA, and Jess Goodwin (Tracy Thompson), numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nephews; nieces; cousins; and sisters: Dorothy Newmaker and Rosalie Chandler.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Goodwin Ranch, one mile south of Hartline (39953 Road R-NE) at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch. Memorial donations may be made to one of the following: American Legion Post 28, 276 8th Ave. NW, Ephrata, WA, 98823, Hartline Cemetery District, P.O. Box 162, Hartline, WA, 99135, Assured Hospice of Moses Lake, 1417 S. Pioneer Way, Moses Lake, WA, 99837, or Washington Horseshoe Pitchers Association, Attn: Rhonda Davis, 16010 SE 322nd St., Auburn, WA, 98092.