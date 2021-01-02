David L. Scott
December 14, 1970 - December 7, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
David Lamar Scott, 49, was suddenly taken home to be with the Lord. David was born in Edmunds, WA, to Donna L. Scott (Murray) of Wenatchee, WA, and Walter M. Scott of Vancouver, WA.
David is survived by his parents, listed above: daughter, Tiffany L. Scott of Everett, WA; his two grandchildren: Isaiah J. Burleson, and Emily J. Berkebile; sisters: Elizabeth A. Scott of Seattle, WA, Lonnie J. Scott of Vancouver, WA, Amanda M. Azevedo (Paul A.) of Wenatchee, WA; nephews: Zion T. and Ziare D. Black of Seattle, WA, David A. Azevedo and niece, Monika M. Azevedo, of Wenatchee, WA; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins of Cashmere, WA, and Utah.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Hospitality House, 1450 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, as this is where David found refuge and comfort during his most difficult times.