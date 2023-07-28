David L. Weller, age 69, of Rock Island, WA, passed July 3, 2023, at his home. Dave was born January 17, 1954, to parents Charles and Rella Weller in Tonasket, WA.
David grew up in Tonasket and graduated with the class of '72. After high school, he went to school in Colorado to continue his knowledge and love of all things automotive. He married Sarah Watson in 1975, and later, welcomed children, Brandon and Brandi.
In 1981, he and his father partnered to form the company Weller & Son. The company continues today, although, it has been restructured. Dave's partnership continued until his divorce, when he relocated to Rock Island, WA, where he spent the rest of his years.
While in Rock Island, he worked on a rock crusher for Central Washington Concrete.
Dave loved his family and friends who were family, Nascar, cold drinks, a good time, Christmas, tattoos, his blue heelers, old and fast cars, and loud, lifted, and well-lit pickups. His love of automotive was woven into all aspects of his life; as evidenced by his dirty hands, grease covered shirts, and the numerous cars, pickups, and “Rat Rods” he owned, built, and sometimes crashed over the years.
David is survived by his father, Charles Weller; children: Brandon Weller (Katie) of Tonasket, WA, and Brandi Harpe (Tracy) of St. Maries, KS; sister, Danette Weller of Tonasket, WA; and grandchildren: Westin, Bryant and RaeAnn Weller. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rella; and his beloved dog, Tinker.
Services will be announced at a later date. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of David Weller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.