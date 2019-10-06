David Michael Everhart

David Michael "Mike" Everhart
October 31, 1953 – September 22, 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
David Michael “Mike” Everhart was born on October 31, 1953, and left his family and friends on September 22, 2019. He was large in stature, large in volume, and large in heart. Mike grew up in East Wenatchee, WA, and attended Eastmont High School, where he played football. He later was a fan in the stands when his own boys, Jason, Mark, and Lee, and most recently his grandson, Carson, also played on the Eastmont football team. He was a big fantasy football fan and spent his Sundays watching the games with family and friends on two TV’s at the same time.
With a draft number of “3”, Mike chose to enlist in the United States Air Force, where he was a mechanic working on F-11 1’s. His four years of enlistment were spent in Texas, Mountain Home, ID, and Thailand. He was also able to visit Japan and Hawaii during his days as an enlisted man.
Mike was an avid softball player for more than 30 years. He played in both the men’s league and the senior men’s league, traveling to many tournaments around the state.
Mike was a carpenter and member of the Carpenter’s Local No. 2205. He was proud to have worked with his father, Herb, also a carpenter, on a local communications building. Mike finished his career working for G.G. Richardson, until his retirement. Mike lived a life that was larger than life and his passing took a part of each of us with him, but he left a larger piece in its place. He will be missed!
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne of East Wenatchee, WA; sons: Jason of Boston, MA, and Mark, Lee and daughter Erin, all of Wenatchee, WA; ten grandchildren, ranging in age from four months to 26 years. He is also survived by his mother, Betty of East Wenatchee, WA, and three sisters: Marilyn, Robin, and Wendy, all of Wenatchee, WA. He was preceded in death in 1996, by his father, Herbert.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family’s home in East Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, October, 12, 2019, from 1:00–3:00 p.m., with Air Force Military Honors at 2:00 p.m. You are invited to view an online tribute at www.heritagememorialchapel.com to leave a memory or share a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.