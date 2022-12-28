David Neddy Hansen
November 19, 1955 – December 21, 2022
David Neddy Hansen
November 19, 1955 – December 21, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
David Neddy Hansen of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on December 21, 2022, after a difficult battle with liver cancer. He was born in Salt Lake City, UT, on November 19, 1955, to Jens Charles Hansen and Anna Kristina Pedersen Hansen. David grew up in Salt Lake City as a strong, happy, and independent youth.
In high school, he enjoyed being a part of the wrestling team and playing football. In February of 1973, he married Maria Alejandra (aka Sam) Lauritzen. They were married for 36-years, and during that time, they loved raising their five children; three sons: David (Stephanie), Jens, and TJ, along with two daughters: Shantel (Pablo) and Ale. In March of 1988, they moved to Wenatchee from Salt Lake City.
David was a loving father, who enjoyed sharing time with his kids and friends. He especially enjoyed water sports, boating and jet skiing. But most of all, he loved watching football with his sons. On game day, there was always a lot of hooting and hollering as they cheered on their favorite teams. David also loved coaching his daughter, Ale's, soccer team, when she was just a youngster.
Starting out as a young teenage father, David demonstrated his ethic of hard work and commitment to his family. He had many talents and enjoyed working with his hands. In his youth, David enjoyed working on cars, making them faster and noisier! He enjoyed living in Wenatchee, and from 1994 through 2006, he operated David Hansen Construction; he was a talented woodworker and enjoyed building beautiful homes and interiors. His sons and daughters have all emulated the ethic of hard work and commitment that their father taught them. He was proud of all his children and their accomplishments throughout their lives and careers. David leaves an impressive legacy of five children, nine grandchildren, and three great-granddaughters. All of which gave him great joy.
He is survived by his five children and grandchildren; brother, Ronald Hansen; sister, Kirsten Hansen-Stock of Utah; and numerous nieces and nephews, which he deeply loved. We know that David is now reunited with his mother, father, and his brother, John; all of whom preceded him in death. His family lovingly remembers him for his big heart, his strength of spirit and body, and for his willingness to always live life with zest.
