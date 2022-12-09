David P. Kane
March 31,1940 - November 14, 2022
David P. Kane
March 31,1940 - November 14, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Dave Kane, a lifetime resident of the Wenatchee Valley, passed suddenly at his home with his wife, Sally, by his side. Dave was born in the St. Anthony's Hospital in Wenatchee, WA, on March 31, 1940, to Albert E. Kane and Ruth Atwood Kane. His baby brother, Dave, joined their older brother, Ed and sisters: Ruth and Marian at the Kane home in the Stemilt Creek area. Dave married Sally Matilla in 1963, in Cashmere, WA. A daughter, Jody Ann, was born.
Dave attended South Wenatchee Grade School and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1957. He enjoyed his employment while working on the construction of the fish ladder at Rock Island Dam and commuting daily to work on the construction of Wanapum Dam; and working at Kane Brother's Concrete. He completed a commitment with United States Air Force/Washington National Guard. The family moved to Orondo, WA, in 1969, and became involved in orcharding and continued to farm there for 43 years. Dave retired from orcharding in 2012, and moved to the family cabin at Lake Wenatchee, WA.
Dave was known for his kind and generous nature, warm and contagious laughs, and almost epic storytelling abilities, as well as his readiness to share a treasured collection of stories and jokes. His affectionate, loving hugs and firm, hearty handshakes will be missed.
The family would like to give special thanks to Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue for their quick response. Their dedication, commitment, professionalism was greatly appreciated.
Any memorials in Dave's name could be addressed to LWFR 21696 Lake Wenatchee Hwy; Leavenworth, WA, 98826.
At Dave's request, there will be no services. You are invited to view Daves online tribute at chapelofthevalleyncw.com where you can share a memory or condolencess. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
