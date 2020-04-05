David Ray Gorshuch

David Ray Gorsuch
Soap Lake, WA
In the early hours of Monday, March 2, 2020, David Ray Gorsuch took the hand of Christ who led him into everlasting joy. Having fought health issues for many years, David’s time with us ended at the age of 70. He was born in a Navy hospital in San Diego, CA, on June 4, 1949, child of Evelyn Mae Gouldin Porath and Ray Ernest Gorsuch. David lived a robust life to say the least. Early in his teenage years, he moved from Washington State to live with his father in Cordova, AK, and obtained his commercial fishing license when he was only 16. Not many years later, he became fully enmeshed in the 1960's and all that those years entailed, this included serving in the U.S. Army 196th Light Infantry Brigade, from 1969 to 1972, which included a brutal tour in Viet Nam. David proudly served his country with valor. He was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery, single handedly attacking enemy combatants which had his company pinned down under fire, earning him the in-country name of “Animal.” Additionally, he was awarded two purple hearts. As with many of our veterans, David left Viet Nam, but it never left him. He suffered from that war all his life, the effects of which contributed to him leaving us earlier than he should have. He was a proud, active member of the American Legion in Ephrata, WA, Post 28.
David worked for BNSF Railroad and retired after 42 years. The salmon, steelhead, and deer will sleep easier now that he’s moved on. An avid outdoorsman, he was always most himself when camping, boating, fishing, and hunting. He spent much of his retirement time enjoying these pastimes. After living in various locations throughout the Pacific Northwest, he and Linda finally settled in the little, peaceful town of Soap Lake, WA, and he enjoyed bragging that it only had one stop light. It was there that passed, in his own home, with Linda by his side. We will all miss him so much.
David is survived by his loving wife, Linda; and four children: Buffy Kilbury, Regina Hansen, Teresa Jank, and Matt Van Dyken. He was also blessed with 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Living brothers and sisters are Ginger Gorsuch Wicklander, Patrick Rhodes, and William Gorsuch; step-siblings: Terri Williams Kinneen, Butch Williams, Nancy Williams, and Eloise Williams Whitehorn. Deceased siblings are: Jonathan Rhodes, Bruce Williams, and Keith Williams.