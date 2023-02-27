David Schott
August 2, 1948 – January 27, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
'The Life of David Schott'
David began his heavenly journey in peace on January 27, 2023, at the age of 74, surrounded by his family. He is loved and greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was born on August 2,1948, in Colfax, WA, to Rueben and Lily Barbara Schott. He was much loved and welcomed by the entire Schott/Moos family. Raised in Dusty, WA, a small close farming community, David's childhood days were spent helping his dad in the Schott Garage, hunting, fishing and planning forays into the nearby wheat fields with friends for many adventures. David played baseball and basketball throughout his school years and into college. He was even a little notorious for spreading the measles during a basketball season. He attended Lacrosse Elementary, junior high and high school graduating in one of the largest classes (35) in 1966.
Growing up in Whitman County, David knew from a young age that he wanted to be an architect. To reach that goal, he attended Washington State University. He was already a diehard Coug, so it was an easy choice. While in college, he used his spare time to use his love of baseball to catch practice for the WSU baseball team. He caught for future pros Ron Cey, Steve Kline and John Olerud. He has been a loyal fan ever since. David graduated from WSU in 1971, with a bachelor's in Architecture. While at WSU, he met Kathy Hofstedt and were married in 1968, and moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1971. They divorced in 1975. David met Roberta in the fall of 1975, and were married in February of 1982, and spent the last 40 plus years, arguing about which movie to watch on TV (just kidding, it was usually sports).
In the summer of 1971, David was hired by the office of Larry DeMers, Architects. It was here he first met Bob Rowe, and then Dave Harris who would become mentors, then associates and partners in his professional life. The firm split becoming Rowe, Harris and Associates. David was the associate. In 1978, David and Dave Harris left to form the office of The DOH Associates and Architects. He was a partner in the firm until his retirement in March of 2018. There are buildings all over NCW that David had a hand in the design, or project management of that project.... from Twisp to Republic, WA, from Bridgeport to Walla Walla, WA. Projects for Central Washington University, Wenatchee Valley College, Wenatchee Valley Medical Center, Eastmont High School, East Wenatchee City Hall, Wenatchee Police Station, Washington State Patrol office, Chase Bank building in Wenatchee (formerly Columbia Federal Savings and Loan). They developed apartment complexes for Jim Davenport, built homes for Glen Howard, Dr. Don Fager. He was very proud of the fire stations for Cle Elum (3), the work done for the Moses Lake Port District, the Walla Walla Airport, the Steheiken School, and the Riverfront Parks with Chelan County PUD. He was also very thankful for the many friendships he made with those who were stakeholders for those projects.
Davids life was family, work, baseball, Cougars, and you could rearrange those in any order and still be right.
From the time he came to Wenatchee, in 1971 until 2001, when his son, Ron, graduated from high school, he coached baseball. First, Wenatchee Youth Baseball from 1972-1994. He remembered almost all of the kids that he coached through the years, plays that were made, parents that attended, great friends that he coached with: Gary Hatmaker, Chuck Meischke, George Turner, Jim Reid, Dick Parr, Gary Bayless, Dave Bohr, Ron Berschauer. And many great parent helpers along the way. He coached for 16 years before having a child in the league. In 1984, he began a long friendship coaching with Dave Bohr. Then came Babe Ruth and Blues as the boys got older. He also followed Rob's activities: Boy Scouts, Church, Golden Apple Band and Chamber Singers. Even going to New York City, to hear the Chamber Singers in Carnegie Hall. Then, it was time for Susie, the icing on the cake. He followed her softball, AAU basketball, high school sports all over the Big 9 conference.
As for the Cougars, almost nothing interfered with attending a football game in Pullman. Ron attended his first game at eight days of age; Rob and Susie the fall after they were born. He had the same seats in Martin Stadium for 40 years, until he needed an ADA seat for health reasons. For David, come hell or high water, he was going to the games. With his health declining he only missed one game this year. He even made it to a very cold Apple Cup in November.
We spent many Apple Cup weekends in Seattle, with Dan and Deb Gaspar. We told our kids, children aren't allowed in Seattle on that weekend. We also enjoyed attending games in Pullman and several times got to stay in the dorms and the kids really thought that was a lot of fun. David missed a few college bowl games, but the ones we went to were awesome with great memories.
David spent many enjoyable summers with the family at the Lake Chelan Yacht Club in Chelan, WA, for dances, boating, barbeques, regatta weekends and golf cart parades. He also served as Trustee and Moorage Chair over the years. In the community, he was very involved in Wenatchee Youth Baseball, Active 20/30, Music Theater of Wenatchee, Gallery 76 and Allied Arts. He was a lifetime member of Washington State Alumni Association.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church for 51 years.
In September of 2022, David was diagnosed with Cardio-renal syndrome. The heart was causing kidney failure. They couldn't help the heart without damaging the kidneys and vice versa. We were very lucky to have those last few months and go to his beloved Cougar games. Thank you to Scott and Robbie for all your help every weekend to make his game weekends happen. Thanks to Dan Gaspar, Mitchell Marcuson, and all the other guys you rounded up to help us get David into the trailer and to the game.
Thank you to Pastor Debbie Sperry, Tracy Carlson, the Hospice staff, physical therapists: Mel and BJ, Dr. Alexandra Graham, Dr. Jennifer Raisch, hospitalist at CWH. Thank you to our wonderful friends for good food for the body and soul.
David is survived by his wife, Roberta; and three wonderful children: Ron (Camille), Robbie (Scott) and Susie (Tyler); five amazing grandchildren: Carson and Harper Williams, Lucas and Claire Schott, and Zach Bean. You all gave him such joy.
There will be a small gathering for Dusty/ Lacrosse friends when his ashes are buried in the Dusty Cemetery. Time and date TBD.
We will be having a Cougar Tailgate Memorial service on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Walla Walla Point Park, Shelter 2, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please wear crimson and gray in memory of our Papa Coug.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wenatchee Youth Baseball, First United Methodist Church, or WSU athletics.