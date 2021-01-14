David Iafeta Soliai Gardner

David lafeta Soliai Gardner
Quincy, WA
David Lafeta Soliai Gardner of Quincy, WA, passed away January 4, 2021, while on a SCUBA diving trip in Hawaii, doing what he loved, in a place he loved. David was born November 4, 1961, in Ephrata, WA, to Joyce Gardner and Fotu Soliai, and was blessed beyond measure to have two large families who adored him. David was raised in Quincy, WA, by his mother, Joyce, and step-father, Max Gardner, but also loved to travel to see his Soliai Family whenever he could.
David attended Quincy schools all 12 years; graduating in 1980. He was a member of Boy Scouts, 4-H, track, wrestling, and even did rodeo for a short time. While still in high school, David began working at Farmway Implement as a mechanic and continued working there for many years. He later went on to open the C7 Bar and Grill, in Quincy.
David had a love for travel, adventure, and exploring. He brought so many of us together over the years, and we are beyond grateful for the memories and experiences we would have missed, without his planning efforts. David definitely had a charismatic personality and would let you know what he was thinking. He was generous, kind, and anyone who ever had the opportunity to meet him would always remember “Chief”, a nickname he had been given in high school by his friends.
David enjoyed riding his ATV’s, motorcycles, horses, and snowmobiles. He shared a love of SCUBA Diving, and diesel trucks-pulling and racing. He was a member of Quincy Moose Lodge and Quincy Rotary. David loved music, driving ANYTHING FAST, The Simpsons, Star Trek, and soft-serve ice cream.
Two major highlights of David’s life were his son, Skyler, and granddaughter, Audrey. He showed his pride of them in his own unique way and especially loved being a grandparent.
David was larger than life, both in stature and personality. He had a smile that would light up a room, that often had just a hint of mischief in it. He was someone you could count on when you were in need. Never really wanting to be paid or paid back for his efforts, he would simply say, “Pass it on.” He will be dearly missed by so many.
David is survived by his son, Skyler (Olivia) Soliai Dunkin; and granddaughter, Audrey; mother, Joyce Gardner; siblings and their families: Kally (Russ) Bryan, Ann Phelps, Lyn (Todd) Hoff, Tom (Jennifer) Gardner, Rand (Kaari) Gardner, Vaofu’a Soliai-Solomona (Meki Solomona), Pinemua Soliai (deceased), Lotoa Soliai-Saena (Amu S. Saena-Galumalemana), Leone Soliai-Matu’u (Willard A. Matu’u), Luluvita Soliai-Suamataia (Anaoleloi Suamatai’a, Jr.), Faiaso Soliai, Lelelese Soliai-Vou (Alesana Vou), Noanoa Soliai-Talaiga (deceased), and Aloali'i Soliai, and his dear friend, Julie Carbon.
Viewing will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G St. SE, Quincy, WA. Due to current health restrictions, crowd size, social distancing, and facial covering will be regulated. Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 12:00 noon, at the Quincy Valley Cemetery. Due to health restrictions, only 30 people are allowed to attend service inside the cemetery, and by invitation only. Social distancing and facial covering will be regulated. Live streaming will be provided at https://facebook.com/Scharbachs-Columbia-Funeral-Chapel on January 20, 2021, at 12:00 noon. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Home in Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with the arrangements.