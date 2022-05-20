David Spencer
September 20, 1964 - May 6, 2022
Chelan, WA
David was born in Saratoga Springs, NY, to William E. "Ernie" Spencer, Jr. and Sheila Hearon. David grew up in Saratoga Springs, but also spent summers in Chadwick Beach, NJ. Early in David's childhood, alongside his father, brother, and sister, they planted, trimmed, and sold Christmas trees from the Spencer Christmas Tree Farms. The first Spencer Christmas Trees were sold in 1968.
It wasn't all work, speed skating was enjoyed by the family as well. As a third generation speed skater, David competed from the age of six to 15, attending meets and championship events. David earned many placement medals.
He graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1982; served in the Navy from 1984 to 1988; graduated from Maria College in Albany, NY, in 1993, with a degree as an Occupational Therapy Assistant. In 1988, he graduated from Connecticut Center for Massage, certified in Massage Therapy.
David worked as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant, (COTA) since 1993, and traveled with his work to the states of New York, Conneticut, Tennessee, Arizona, Oregon, and Washington. He was a gifted therapist and touched many lives. Listening to the life experiences of patients and helping them recover, gave him joy and fulfillment.
David played soccer into his 30's, and was an avid English Premier League soccer fan. Manchester City, being his team of choice. He also enjoyed golf, basketball, and football. He was a lifelong New York Giants fan, but after moving to Washington, he became a Seattle Seahawks fan. He rarely missed a Seahawk's game.
Naturally talented with song, dance, and comedic timing, David was the lead singer in a cover band in California in the late 80's; would karaoke any chance he could, and acted in community theatre. He began performing in community productions at the age of eight, with Stepping Star Studio in Saratoga Springs, NY, performing in "The Mouse and the Cheese" (1972). He held many key roles: starring as Will Rogers in "Will Rogers Follies" in Conneticut; Phil Davis in "White Christmas", in Chelan, WA; Father Virgil Manly Trott in "Sister Amnesia's Country Western Nunsense Jamboree", in Chelan, WA; and his last role was as Nicely-Nicely in "Guys and Dolls", in Soap Lake, WA, (2019). There were many productions in between. David's theatrical experiences were enjoyed by his patients, as he would occasionally sing a song while working. He brought joy to family and friends with phone calls as theatrical characters or the pizza delivery man.
In 2012, he met the love of his life, Tina. He quickly embraced becoming a dad to her daughter, Trista. As a family, they shared love, laughter, singing, dancing, sports, travel, and creating culinary experiences, often including more family and friends. David never knew a stranger. He was compassionate and kind. Many knew him as the therapist with his dog, Clover. Clover worked with him for ten years.
David is survived by his wife, Tina; stepdaughter, Trista White; mother, Sheila Williams and step-father, John Williams of Brielle, NJ; brother, Stephen Spencer (Barbie) of Broad Brook, CT; sister, Catherine Spencer of Boonton, NJ; step-sisters: Karen Wendell of Manesquan, NJ, Laura Williams (Todd) of Eugene, OR, and Geralyn Williams of Studio City, CA; step-brothers: John Williams, Jr. (Jen) of Red Bank, NJ, and Christopher (Julie) Williams of Sedona, AZ; niece, Hazel Spencer of Boonton, NJ; nephews: Michael Spencer (Michelle) of South Windsor, CT, and Matthew, Myles, and Mitchell Spencer of Manchester, CT. He was preceded in death by his father, William E. "Ernie" Spencer, Jr.; and a step-grandson, Waylon Charles.
Funeral Services will be held at Lake Chelan Lutheran Church, 216 W. Nixon Ave., Chelan, WA, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will also be held at the Ferndell Pavilion in the Saratoga Spa State Park on N. South Rd., Saratoga Springs, NY, on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose, Chelan, WA.