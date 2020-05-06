David Van Selus

David "Dave" Van Selus
Spokane, WA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
David “Dave” Van Selus passed away Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020, at the age of 74. Dave was born in Oxford, AR, on February 22, 1946, to Florence Wagner. While still an infant, his mother moved them to East Wenatchee, WA. While in his early teens, Dave was adopted by Maurice Van Selus.
Upon graduation from Wenatchee High School in 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, proudly serving just over 22 years. While home on leave in the spring of 1965, he met his wife/girlfriend, Lois. They were married in December of 1965, and renewed their vows on their 25th anniversary. After he retired from the U.S. Navy, he went on to work at the U.S. Postal Service, where he retired in 2006. He and Lois then spent several years camping and traveling throughout the U.S.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Florence; and father, Maurice. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lois; son, Michael (Alma); grandsons: Garrett and Jonathan; daughter, Victoria (Tom); granddaughter, Zanthea; grandson, Koby; brother Gene (Pam) of Mount Vernon, WA; and sister, Susan of Wenatchee, WA.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA, 99204, is requested.